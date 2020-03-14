Kuwait announced on Saturday four positive coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the number of the infected to 104.
Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad told the state news agency KUNA that one case is of an Indian national who was in contact with a person who came from Azerbaijan; two Kuwaitis who were in the United Kingdom, and another Kuwaiti woman who had visited both Qatar and France.
