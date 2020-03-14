Oman announced on Saturday the suspension of classes in all schools, and universities for a month starting on Sunday, March 15, due to the coronavirus, according to a statement broadcast on Oman TV.

“The Supreme Committee on COVID_19 has called on families to keep their children home at this period” the statement added.

The Supreme Committee called on everyone to refrain from attending public gatherings and to adhere to protection requirements at the individual and community levels.

The decision to suspend classes includes the teaching and administrative staff, except for certain assignments which will require some employees to attend to during the suspension period, tweeted Oman TV citing a statement by the Ministry of Education.

Oman announced on Thursday that it will be suspending tourist visas for travelers from all countries in an effort to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Oman has confirmed 19 cases of the virus in the Sultanate.

The decision to halt tourist visas came after a supreme committee meeting with the Minister of Interior Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, according to Oman News Agency (ONA). The committee was formed to deal with the outbreak in the country under the orders of Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said.

All sports activities and activities outside of the classroom will also be suspended.

Cruise ships will also be banned from docking in Oman’s ports, ONA reported.

Restaurants, coffee shops, and lounges will be prohibited from selling shisha, the report said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Last Update: Saturday, 14 March 2020 KSA 22:00 - GMT 19:00