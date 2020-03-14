Qatar has detected 17 new coronavirus cases in the country, Qatar News Agency reported citing the country’s Ministry of Public Health.

The ministry said the new cases announced on Saturday came into contact with previously declared cases among expatriate workers currently in quarantine.

Qatar has so far 320 confirmed of the coronavirus so far as of Saturday.

Last Wednesday, Qatar detected 238 new cases of the coronavirus in one day in expatriates who contracted the virus after coming in contact with the three infected patients announced earlier last week.

Last Monday, Qatar banned the entry of arrivals from 14 countries. The ban includes China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand. Qatar Airways had previously suspended flights to and from Italy.

Last Update: Saturday, 14 March 2020 KSA 13:45 - GMT 10:45