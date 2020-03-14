Saudi Arabia reported 17 new confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus, raising the total number of recorded cases in the Kingdom to 103 on Saturday, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing the ministry of health.

In a related development, the Kingdom confirmed that it was suspending all international flights for two weeks starting from March 15 in a drive against the spread of the global coronavirus.

“The Kingdom’s government has decided to suspend international flights for travelers – excluding exceptional cases – for a period of two weeks,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday the ministry as saying.

Last Update: Saturday, 14 March 2020 KSA 19:16 - GMT 16:16