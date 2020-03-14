UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday the recovery of three patients who were diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the total numbers of cured cases in the country to 23, according to a health ministry statement carried by state news agency WAM.

The statement added that the three cured cases involved two Emiratis and an Indian national.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection called on the public to follow preventive health measures and to view the educational flyers available on its website and the official sites of health authorities in the country.

In a related development, the UAE will suspend flights to Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey as of March 17 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Dubai will suspend all entertainment and wedding destinations from operation beginning from Sunday, March 15 2020 until the end of the month, as authorities expand measures to control the spread of the coronavirus, according to a Tweet from the Government of Dubai’s official media account.

