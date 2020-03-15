Dubai authorities said that all fitness and bodybuilding gyms, electronic gaming centers, and spring camps from today, Sunday March 15, 2020, until the end of the month to prevent the spread of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a Tweet rom the Government of Dubai’s official media account.

In line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, @Dubai_DED directs all cinemas, theme parks, amusement games & electronic game centres, bodybuilding & fitness gyms & spring camps licensed in #Dubai to halt all their activities & services until end of March 2020. pic.twitter.com/nAcZ0feS08 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 15, 2020

The suspension follows the closure of all theme parks, entertainment and wedding destinations, including night clubs, cinemas and concerts yesterday.

A slew of announcements from UAE authorities on Saturday included restrictions on visas and a suspension of flights to Lebanon, Iraq, Turkey, Syria.

The Emirate said it was temporarily suspending operations at four major theme parks and tourist attractions until the end of March amid coronavirus concerns.

The emirate’s government media office said in a statement that Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai, Legoland Waterpark Dubai and Bollywood Parks Dubai would be closed to ensure the health and safety of guests and employees.

Earlier on Saturday, Abu Dhabi announced that it would closing tourist attractions, the Louvre Museum, and theme parks to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Cinemas have also closed in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE has currently reported 85 cases of coronavirus in the country, with 23 recoveries.

