Dubai’s museums, historical sites and public libraries were shut down on Sunday due to the new coronavirus, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority announced in a statement.

The closure was effective immediately as part of the measures the United Arab Emirates is taking to prevent the further spread of the virus. All mentioned placed will be closed till the end of March.

.@DubaiCulture and Arts Authority announces the temporary closure of museums, historical sites and public libraries in #Dubai with immediate effect from today (Sunday 15 March, 2020) till the end of the month. pic.twitter.com/DtTrsYbw6n — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 15, 2020

Earlier in the day, Dubai announced the closure of gyms and gaming centers, as well as the suspension of spring camps.

Both of the Sunday announcements came a day after the Emirate said it was temporarily suspending operations at four major theme parks and tourist attractions until the end of the month.

On Saturday, Abu Dhabi announced that it would be closing tourist attractions, the Louvre Museum, and theme parks to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Cinemas have also closed in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE currently has 85 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 23 have recovered.

