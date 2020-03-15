Kuwait recorded eight new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman said on Sunday, bringing the total to 112 in the country.

Three of the new cases are associated with travel to the United Kingdom, three others came into contact with the three who traveled to the UK. One of the cases recently arrived to France via the United Arab Emirates, added the spokesman. The eighth case is associated with travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Meanwhile, nine people have recovered as of Sunday, according to the spokesman. He also said three people with preexisting conditions are in critical conditions in the intensive care unit. Another person is also in the ICU but is in stable condition. A total of 103 people are receiving medical treatment due to the new coronavirus.

