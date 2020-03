Shops, malls, and barbershops in Kuwait will be closed due to coronavirus, Tareq AlMezrem, government spokesman said on Saturday.

In a press conference, accompanied by Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah, and Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr. Saud Al-Harbi, Al-Mezrem added that arcades and entertainment centers for children will also be closed.

The spokesman said cooperative societies and ration centers will remain open.

Last Update: Sunday, 15 March 2020 KSA 00:20 - GMT 21:20