Oman will ban the entry of non-GCC citizens through all land, sea and air ports, and will place anyone entering the Sultanate under quarantine. It will also close all public parks, stop all public gatherings such as weddings and funerals, and stop holding Friday prayers in mosques.

The Sultanate’s decisions which are part of its efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus will come into effect on Tuesday, March 17.

