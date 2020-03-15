A third person in Saudi Arabia has recovered from coronavirus while another 100 are still being treated, a health ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

Almost all of the cases are in good condition added the spokesman. Only one is in the intensive care unit but is improving and has been responding well to the medical treatment plan.



The spokesman said the coming weeks are very critical since the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic.



“We could be exposing our loved ones to danger if we do not take precautions,” he added.





The spokesman emphasized limiting handshakes and physical greetings in order to help stop the spread of the virus. He also said avoiding gathering in large groups is critical.

Watch: Guests at a wedding in Saudi Arabia offered hand sanitizers

More than 670,000 people have been screened upon their arrival in the Kingdom, according to the health ministry. All of those entering Saudi Arabia are subjected to a minimum 14-day quarantine as a precautionary measure.

