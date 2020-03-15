Saudi Arabia confirmed 15 new coronavirus cases raising the total number to 118, the ministry of health said on Sunday.

The nationalities of the new cases were as follows:

Two residents in Riyadh, a Filipino and an Indonesian, who came into contact with previous cases and are currently quarantined in a medical facility in Riyadh.

Five Saudi Nationals who came into contact with previous cases and are all quarantined in a medical facility in Qatif.

A Saudi man coming from Iran and a Saudi woman coming from Iraq, both isolated in a medical facility in Qatif.

A Saudi man coming from Egypt, and is quarantined in a medical facility in Dammam.

A Saudi man coming from the UK, and another coming from Switzerland, both quarantined in a medical facility in Jeddah.

So far, there have been three cases who were cured of the coronavirus, and the rest are currently in isolation and receiving the necessary medical care.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia shut down malls except for food stores and pharmacies, and banned serving food in restaurants and cafes, but allowed delivery services and pick-up, as well as gatherings in open and closed public places including parks, beaches and the like.

