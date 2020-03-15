Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption commission said on Sunday that an investigation into those accused of corruption seized more than $100 mln, according to a statement released.

The anti-corruption commission, formally known as the Control and Anti-Corruption Authority, said they heard statements from 674 people, out of whom 298 were charged and arrested.

According to the commission’s the accused were charged for “various financial and administrative corruption crimes represented in bribery, embezzlement, waste of public money, exploitation of position, and public office administrative misuse.”

The investigation found that 16 persons, including eight military officers – one of whom is a Major General and others who are retired military officers – were charged for misusing government contracts at the Kingdom’s Defense Ministry and their involvement in bribery and money laundering crimes between 2005 and 2015.

Twenty-one people were also found to have committed financial and administrative corruption crimes represented in the exploitation of contracts at the General Directorate of Health Affairs in the Kingdom’s Eastern Region, including two women and three residents.

Last Update: Sunday, 15 March 2020 KSA 16:46 - GMT 13:46