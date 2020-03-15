The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) announced on Saturday a new confirmed case of coronavirus in an Indian national who returned from abroad.

“All those who were in contact with the patient have been examined and have all tested negative for the virus” added MoHaP in a statement carried by Emirates News Agency (WAM.

The statement did not specify in which of the seven emirates the case was detected.

The ministry re-affirmed that all precautionary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus are being taken in collaboration with competent bodies in the country and in line with the standards and guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Earlier on Saturday, the ministry announced that the recovery of three patients who were diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the total numbers of cured cases in the country to 23, according to a health ministry statement carried by state news agency WAM.

The statement added that the three cured cases involved two Emiratis and an Indian national.

