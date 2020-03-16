Bahrain reported its first coronavirus fatality after a 65-year-old woman died, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

This is the first recorded death in the Arabian Gulf countries. According to the ministry, the woman had been suffering from underlying and chronic health problems and was a registered covid-19 case.

She had returned from Iran via an indirect flight last month and had been placed in isolation and received extensive 24-hour treatment, said the ministry.

Aside from one other case, all other cases in the country remain stable, added the ministry.

Bahrain first recorded an explosion of coronavirus cases in January, the majority of which were transported from Iran.

Arabian Gulf countries going into lockdown

The announcement comes as the countries of the Arabian Gulf passed more measures aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus in the region.

On Saturday, Kuwait announced it would close shops, malls, and barbershops to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, Dubai announced it was shutting down all gyms, electronic gaming centers, and spring camps, as well as museums, historical sites, and public libraries. The UAE currently has 86 recorded cases of coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia has also stopped all incoming flights for two weeks and suspended entry for the Islamic pilgrimage of Umrah. There are currently 103 recorded cases in the Kingdom.

Oman and Qatar have also taken measures to control the spread of the virus.

Last Update: Monday, 16 March 2020 KSA 11:26 - GMT 08:26