Residents of Dubai have been asked by officials to avoid holding parties and weddings at home from Monday, March 16, until the end of the month, to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus, according to a Tweet from the Government of Dubai’s official media account.

The announcement was the latest in a series of measures the emirate has taken to prevent the virus from spreading. Earlier on Monday it was announced that all hotel bars, pubs, lounges, swimming pools, beaches were due to close. On Sunday, all fitness and bodybuilding gyms, electronic gaming centers, and spring camps were suspended, and on Saturday, all theme parks, cinemas, night clubs, concerts were also suspended.

UAE authorities have been putting measures in place to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus. On Saturday, it was announced that the country would suspend visa issuance, and stop flights to Lebanon, Iraq, Turkey, and Syria.

Earlier on Saturday, Abu Dhabi announced that it would closing tourist attractions, the Louvre Museum, and theme parks to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Cinemas have also closed in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE has currently reported 98 cases of coronavirus in the country, with 23 recoveries.

Read more:



Coronavirus: Dubai closes all hotel bars, pubs, lounges, swimming pools, beaches

Coronavirus: Dubai suspends theme parks, cinemas, night clubs, concerts

UAE suspends issuing entry visas over coronavirus: All your questions answered

Last Update: Monday, 16 March 2020 KSA 14:44 - GMT 11:44