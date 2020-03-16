Kuwait is imposing a mandatory quarantine for people living in a residential building after they came into contact with coronavirus patients, according to the country’s health ministry.

The spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah al-Sanad, said residents of the building came into physical contact with the newly infected patients and are now being isolated to prevent the further transmission of the virus.

Kuwait confirmed 11 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 123, a health ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Kuwait, along with Saudi Arabia, have suspended all international flights and closed most public spaces. Other Gulf states have restricted entry and movement.

There are about 156,000 confirmed cases worldwide and 76,000 recoveries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Last Update: Monday, 16 March 2020 KSA 14:36 - GMT 11:36