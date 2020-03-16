Qatar banned on Sunday serving food in restaurants and cafes, allowing only delivery services and takeaway, and halted all forms of public transport as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
SHOW MORE
Until further notice, it is prohibited to process orders in restaurants and cafes anywhere in the country.The presence and seating of customers and the organizing of gatherings in the designated halls are also prohibited, with the exception of delivery orders and takeaways.#Qatar pic.twitter.com/V81r1GbvAT— وزارة التجارة والصناعة (@MOCIQatar) March 15, 2020
How are we doing?