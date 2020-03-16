Qatar banned on Sunday serving food in restaurants and cafes, allowing only delivery services and takeaway, and halted all forms of public transport as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“Until further notice, it is prohibited to process orders in restaurants and cafes anywhere in the country. The presence and seating of customers and the organizing of gatherings in the designated halls are also prohibited, with the exception of delivery orders and takeaways,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

The government also halted until further notice all public transportation services, including the Metro and Karwa buses, effective Sunday March 15.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Qatar stood at 401 as of Sunday evening.

