Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s health minister urges people to stay home
A man wears a protective face mask, as he walks, after Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary lockdown on the province of Qatif, following the spread of coronavirus, in Qatif, Saudi Arabia, March 10, 2020. (Reuters)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya EnglishMonday, 16 March 2020
Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah urged people on Monday to stay home in order to help contain the spread of the virus and said only to go out if absolutely necessary. He also said during the press conference that the coming days will be challenging and critical in continuing the fight against the new coronavirus.
The Kingdom recorded three new coronavirus recoveries, bringing the total to six as of Monday, according to the health minister.
Al-Rabiah added that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have been fully supportive of the Kingdom’s efforts in containing the spread of the virus.
