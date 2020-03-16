Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah urged people on Monday to stay home in order to help contain the spread of the virus and said only to go out if absolutely necessary. He also said during the press conference that the coming days will be challenging and critical in continuing the fight against the new coronavirus.

The Kingdom recorded three new coronavirus recoveries, bringing the total to six as of Monday, according to the health minister.



Al-Rabiah added that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have been fully supportive of the Kingdom’s efforts in containing the spread of the virus.



He did not announce any new confirmed cases on Monday, keeping the Kingdom’s total at 118.

Last Update: Monday, 16 March 2020 KSA 16:26 - GMT 13:26