The United Arab Emirates sent on Monday two aid planes carrying critical medical supplies to Iran to support the latter’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said on Monday.

“The two aid aircrafts, which took off from Abu Dhabi on Monday, contained over 32 metric tons of supplies, including boxes filled with thousands of pairs of gloves, surgical masks, and protective equipment,” the ministry said in a statement.

The flight is the second humanitarian delivery facilitated by the UAE to Iran in recent days. On March 3, the UAE carried out a coronavirus aid mission to Iran in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) by dispatching a UAE aircraft carrying 7.5 tons of medical supplies and five WHO experts to help 15,000 healthcare workers.

The UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy said: “The UAE’s efforts in carrying out a second medical aid flight to Iran are consistent with our country’s founding humanitarian principles, which guide our belief that providing life-saving assistance to those experiencing distress is essential to serving the common good.”

There are nearly 14,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran and the death toll stood at 853 people as of Sunday.

Last Update: Monday, 16 March 2020 KSA 18:44 - GMT 15:44