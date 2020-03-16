The Riyadh municipality shut down on Sunday a number of shisha cafes that did not comply with the government’s ban on serving Shisha as part of its efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“The Riyadh municipality closes a number of shisha cafes that violated the precautionary closure instructions to confront the coronavirus, fines them the maximum amount, and will raise their cases to the competent authorities for deterrent measures to be taken against their owners,” the municipality said on Twitter.

#أمانة_منطقة_الرياض تغلق عددًا من مقاهي الشيشة خالفت تعليمات الإغلاق الاحترازي لمواجهة فايروس #كورونا، وطبقت عليهم الغرامات بحدها الأعلى، وسيتم الرفع للجهات المختصة لاتخاذ الإجراءات الرادعة بحق مالكيها. pic.twitter.com/kitZWMkxok — أمانة منطقة الرياض (@Amanatalriyadh) March 15, 2020

The Saudi Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs had banned on March 9 cafes and restaurants in the Kingdom from serving shisha and tobacco as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

The Kingdom's confirmed coronavirus cases number stood at 118 as of Sunday.

