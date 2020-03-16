Kuwait confirmed 11 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 123, a health ministry spokesman said on Monday.



One of the new cases is associated with travel to the United States, one associated with travel to Iran, four traveled to the United Kingdom and three came into contact with another case that recently traveled to the UK. One person who tested positive recently arrived from Qatar.



All mentioned cases are Kuwaiti nationals, according to the spokesman.

Read the latest coronavirus updates in our dedicated section here.



The eleventh case is an Egyptian national who recently traveled to Egypt.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser



Kuwait has recorded nine recoveries as of Monday, bringing the total number of those receiving medical care for coronavirus infections to 114, said the spokesman.



Only four people are currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) with three being in critical condition and one in stable condition.

The spokesman said four cases who were previously in the ICU had recovered and were taken out of the ICU.



“These are positive signs that give us hope,” he added.



Kuwait has administered 9,981 coronavirus tests, according to the health ministry.

On Saturday, Kuwait announced it would close shops, malls, and barbershops to prevent the spread of the virus.



There are about 156,000 confirmed cases worldwide and 76,000 recoveries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Last Update: Monday, 16 March 2020 KSA 11:48 - GMT 08:48