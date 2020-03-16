Qatar detected 38 new cases of the coronavirus in the country on Monday, including in three Qatari nationals who recently returned from abroad, raising the total number of cases in the country to 439, Qatar News Agency reports.

The state-run news agency said the three nationals recently traveled to the United Kingdom, Spain, and Switzerland, adding that all have entered isolation upon entering Qatar.

The country’s Ministry of Public Health said that most of the other new cases contracted the coronavirus from other patients who were detected to carry the virus earlier.

Earlier on Sunday, Qatar said it would ban non-citizens from entering the country for two weeks beginning on Wednesday and announced its efforts against the outbreak and supporting the economy by injecting the private sector with $20.5 billion in financial incentives.

Last Update: Monday, 16 March 2020 KSA 19:03 - GMT 16:03