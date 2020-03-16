Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed in a phone call on Sunday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson how to reduce the economic consequences of the coronavirus.

The Crown Prince stressed the importance of exploring possible means to coordinate international cooperation to combat the coronavirus and within the framework of the G20 summit which Saudi Arabia will host in 2020.

He also stressed the Kingdom’s intention to coordinate the efforts of the G20 countries to develop the necessary policies to combat this epidemic and reduce its economic burdens and enable medical solutions for prevention and treatment.

Johnson informed the Crown Prince of Britain’s efforts to find a vaccine for the coronavirus.

