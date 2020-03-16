The United Arab Emirates has performed over 125,000 coronavirus tests as of Monday, according to the health ministry.

“The UAE testing coverage is the highest in the world,” the ministry announced in a video shared on Twitter. “Almost 13,000 people tested per million.”



The gulf country has taken several measures to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus. On Saturday, authorities announced the suspension of visa issuance, as well as stopping flights to and from Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq and Syria.



Theme parks, historical sites, gyms, gaming centers have all been closed in both Dubai and the Abu Dhabi until at least the end of March.

Dubai also closed all bars, pubs and lounges earlier today.



The UAE has a total of 98 cases of coronavirus, with 23 recoveries as of Monday.

To date the UAE has performed over 125,000 test. The UAE's testing coverage is the highest in the world, with almost 13,000 people tested per million#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/G6d28WYQyW — وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) March 16, 2020





