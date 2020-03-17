The Dubai Municipality has ordered all open buffets to close immediately, and customers and employees with flu symptoms to not be allowed entry into food establishments, in a circular dated 16 March 2020, as the emirate continues to enact rulings to combat the spread of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The circular called on all food establishments to comply with the notice from March 16, 2020, until further notice.

“Regular and frequent inspections will be conducted to ensure the compliance, where non-complaint food establishments will be violated according to the enforced rules by Food Safety Department,” it read.

Tables must be spaced at least two meters apart, and customers will not be allowed in the waiting area of a restaurant to “limit the number of people inside the food premises,” the order said.

The Municipality also called on restaurants to increase takeaway and home delivery orders and use more disposable cups and eating utensils.

The announcement comes following a slew of announcements from Dubai. The emirate closure of all hotel bars, pubs and lounges on Monday, in addition to previous suspensions of all theme parks, entertainment and wedding destinations, including night clubs, cinemas and concerts and all gyms, gaming centers, and spring camps.

The UAE has so far reported 98 infections of coronavirus, with 23 recoveries.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 15:14 - GMT 12:14