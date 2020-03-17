The Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing directed on Monday all tour operators to immediately suspend tour services and activities related to sea cruises, desert camps (safaris) and floating restaurants, as part of the Emirate’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“In line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, the DTCM directs all Tour Operators to suspend tour services and activities related to sea cruises, desert camps and tours (safaris), and floating restaurants with immediate effect from today Monday (16 March) till the end of March,” the Dubai Media Office said in a tweet.

Dubai’s authorities had earlier on Monday notified all hotels to close all bars, pubs, and lounges until the end of the month.

On Sunday, all fitness and bodybuilding gyms, electronic gaming centers, and spring camps were closed.

On Saturday, Dubai suspended all theme parks, entertainment and wedding destinations, including night clubs, cinemas and concerts, from operation until the end of the month.

