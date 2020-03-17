Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the latest international efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency reported.SHOW MORE
