Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the latest international efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“During the call, they discussed the developments taking place in the world in light of the spread of the new “corona” epidemic and reviewed its most prominent repercussions on the global economy,” SPA said in its report.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed on the importance of coordinating efforts to combat the pandemic “within the framework of the G20, which the Kingdom is chairing this year.”

Saudi Arabia confirmed it was suspending all group daily prayers, including on Fridays, at mosques across the Kingdom with the exception for those at the Two Holy Mosques on Sunday.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 19:46 - GMT 16:46