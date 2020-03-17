Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce reaffirmed the abundance of basic foodstuffs and commodities in more than 3,700 hypermarkets across the Kingdom amid the restrictive measures put in place by the government to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The ministry said the inspection tours shows “abundance of supplies and consumables, stable prices, adequate stock and continuous supply of foodstuffs and commodities to the markets and outlets.”

The inspection rounds targeted the suppliers, wholesale and retail outlets selling foodstuffs and basic commodities (hypermarkets), also the centers selling medical products, to verify the availability of medical items that meet the needs of consumers and to ensure the availability of sufficient quantities in the markets, as well as to ensure the absence of a black market or any manipulation in prices.

🗓 اليوم: الاثنين | 16 مارس

⏰ الساعة: 11 صباحًا

🎥 تغطية مباشرة



الفرق الرقابية تباشر مهامها على مدار الساعة على كافة المنشآت التموينية الغذائية وتؤكد وفرة المخزون من المواد التموينية والسلع الاستهلاكية.#المنتجات_متوفرة 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/5GGKJNYOYi — وزارة التجارة (@MCgovSA) March 16, 2020

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia stood at 133 as of Monday, according to the ministry of health.

The health minister urged the public on Monday to stay home and not leave unless absolutely necessary in order to fight the spread of the coronavirus, and the Kingdom had implemented a set of new measures in an effort to contain the outbreak, including: the closure of malls and parks, banning restaurants and cafes from serving food and beverages on their premises, as well as suspending workplace attendance at most government agencies.

Find out all of Saudi Arabia’s latest measures to combat the coronavirus by clicking here.

