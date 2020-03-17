The United Arab Emirates called on its citizens abroad to return to their home country due to travel difficulties in light of the spread of the coronavirus and the travel restrictions the government put in place to contain the outbreak, state news agency WAM reported early Tuesday citing the ministry of foreign affairs.

The ministry also asked Emirati students and sick citizens abroad to coordinate with the UAE’s embassy in the country of residence.

The UAE’s latest travel restrictions including the suspension of issuing all entry visas have come into effect as of Tuesday 00:00 (GMT+4).

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE stood at 98 as of Sunday, according to the ministry of Health.

In addition to the travel restrictions, the government had put in place several measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus including closing tourist attractions, theme parks, gyms, bars, pubs, cinemas, banning all establishments from hosting wedding parties, as well as urging the public to avoid gatherings where there are more than 50 people.

