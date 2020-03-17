Dubai authorities shut down nine shisha cafes which reportedly violated new regulations banning the smoking of shisha at cafes in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to a statement from the Dubai Media Office.

"To ensure the health and safety of the community, Dubai Economy, in cooperation with the Dubai Municipality, closed 9 cafes that violated the instructions to prevent hookah, as part of the precautionary measures," said Dubai Media Office in a tweet.

The UAE banned cafes and restaurants in the country from serving shisha as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, on Thursday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Dubai shuts down to prevent coronavirus

The move is one of many recent measures passed in the UAE aimed at halting the spread of the virus, which had killed more than 7,100 people worldwide as of Tuesday.

On Monday, the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing directed all tour operators to immediately suspend tour services and activities related to sea cruises, floating restaurants, and desert camps and safaris.

Dubai’s authorities had earlier on Monday notified all hotels to close all bars, pubs, and lounges until the end of the month.

On Sunday, all fitness and bodybuilding gyms, electronic gaming centers, and spring camps were closed.

On Saturday, Dubai suspended all theme parks, entertainment and wedding destinations, including night clubs, cinemas and concerts, from operation until the end of the month.

.@DIFC:The health & safety of our community is of utmost priority & we are committed to safeguarding public health by disinfecting all areas of #DIFC. We assure you that we are working closely with @mohapuae & @DHA_Dubai, and we urge everyone to refer to these official entities. pic.twitter.com/5Dd5t6x6e8 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 17, 2020

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai asks residents to avoid holding parties, weddings at home

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh to hand out free sanitizers



Dubai state entities to provide $270 million in coronavirus relief

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 14:59 - GMT 11:59