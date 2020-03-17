Dubai state-linked entities Dubai Holding and Meraas on Tuesday announced a fund of over 1 billion dirham ($270 million) for business partners and customers in their portfolios in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

“The economic relief package ... is designed to partially alleviate the burdens encumbered by some of the businesses or individuals within the Dubai Holding and Meraas ecosystem, who have been impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19,” they said in a statement.

Support would be provided on a case-by-case basis.

Developing.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 11:56 - GMT 08:56