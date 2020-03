Abu Dhabi Etihad Airways to expand cargo network to replace passenger amid coronavirus

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said on Tuesday it was expanding its cargo network to markets where passenger operations have decreased due to the coronavirus epidemic.

About half of all air cargo carried worldwide normally flies in passenger jets but the grounding of those planes due to the coronavirus outbreak is driving freighter demand.

Etihad also said it was also increasing services over the summer to cargo destinations.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 13:22 - GMT 10:22