Kuwait reported seven new coronavirus cases raising the total number of cases in the country to 130, the ministry of health said on Tuesday.

The ministry said the new cases were all "Kuwaiti nationals related to travel to the United Kingdom."

There have been 12 patients who recovered and 564 who were discharged from quarantine; while there are still currently 118 cases receiving medical care and treatment, and four cases in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

تعلن ⁧#وزارة_الصحة⁩ عن تأكيد إصابة 7 حالات جديدة ب ⁧#فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ⁩ COVID19 ليصبح الإجمالي 130 حالة pic.twitter.com/mOI85Mv8JJ — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) March 17, 2020

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 11:11 - GMT 08:11