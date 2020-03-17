Oman confirmed on Monday two new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of cases in the Sultanate to 24, according to the ministry of health.

Both cases were Omani citizens, who are now under home isolation and their condition is stable.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The ministry said that 22 of the coronavirus cases detected in the country were linked to traveling abroad and two cases are currently under “epidemiological investigation.”

The Sultanate’s latest set of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus have come into effect.

Those include: banning the entry of non-GCC citizens through all land, sea and air ports, and placing anyone entering the Sultanate under quarantine, closing all public parks, banning all public gatherings such as weddings and funerals, and banning holding Friday prayers in mosques.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Oman will suspend tourist visas to all countries

Oman suspends all schools, universities amid coronavirus fears

Oman’s Sultan orders the formation of supreme committee to deal with coronavirus

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 02:09 - GMT 23:09