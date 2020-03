Qatar announced it was closing mosques and suspending communal religious prayers, including Friday prayers, due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, following similar decisions by other neighboring countries including the UAE.

The country previously reported it had detected 38 new cases of the coronavirus in the country on Monday, including in three Qatari nationals who recently returned from abroad, raising the total number of cases in the country to 439, according to Qatar News Agency.

Awqaf directed the closure of mosques and suspension of all congressional prayers, including the obligatory five prayers and Friday prayers, until the condition of safety and tranquility for the worshipers is met, as part of measures to prevent and contain Coronavirus. #QNA — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) March 16, 2020

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE suspends prayer in all houses of worship including mosques

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s total rises to 133 as 15 new cases reported

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 12:04 - GMT 09:04