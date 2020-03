The Riyadh Municipality will be distributing free sanitation products around the city as part of ongoing efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Officials will be handing out the items at traffic lights and in several mosques around Riyadh, according to a statement published on the municipality’s Twitter page.

The municipality, with the approval of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, said it has increased its production of sanitizers and disinfectants.

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 133 cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The country has been taking several precautionary measures, including halting all international flights, closing malls, and urging people to stay home.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 13:07 - GMT 10:07