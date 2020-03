Saudi Arabia reported 15 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of cases in the country to 133, the ministry of health said on Monday.

The new cases were as follows:

A Saudi woman coming from Spain who is isolated now at a health facility in Dhahran.

A Saudi woman who was in contract with a previous case, and she is now isolated at a health facility in Qatif.

Two Saudi men coming from Morocco who are now isolated now at a health facility in Jeddah.

An Afghan resident coming from Afghanistan, and he is now isolated now at a health facility in Jeddah.

A Saudi national coming from Turkey and an Egyptian resident in Makkah, both are isolated at a health facility in Makkah.

