The United Arab Emirates is “infinitely” prepared to supply everyone in the country with food and medicine, says Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, amid fears about a shortage of supplies around the world due to coronavirus.
I'd like to reassure every citizen and resident of the UAE that our Country is infinitely able to supply everyone with all the food and medicine they could ever need. We are well prepared to face any challenge that arises. pic.twitter.com/EA2tzgsRMU— محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 16, 2020
I send my sincerest appreciation and gratitude to all the health workers of the UAE. They stand in the front line of our defences, we owe them a great debt, and we will never forget their service. pic.twitter.com/fLZbN5qlIY— محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 16, 2020
