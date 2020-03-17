The United Arab Emirates is “infinitely” prepared to supply everyone in the country with food and medicine, says Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, amid fears about a shortage of supplies around the world due to coronavirus.

“I’d like to reassure every citizen and resident of the UAE that our Country is infinitely able to supply everyone with all the food and medicine they could ever need. We are well prepared to face any challenge that arises,” the crown prince said.

I'd like to reassure every citizen and resident of the UAE that our Country is infinitely able to supply everyone with all the food and medicine they could ever need. We are well prepared to face any challenge that arises. pic.twitter.com/EA2tzgsRMU — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 16, 2020

The crown prince also sent his “sincerest appreciation and gratitude” to health workers in the country who are “stand[ing] in the frontline of our defenses.”

I send my sincerest appreciation and gratitude to all the health workers of the UAE. They stand in the front line of our defences, we owe them a great debt, and we will never forget their service. pic.twitter.com/fLZbN5qlIY — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 16, 2020

He also advised all citizens and residents to take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE stood at 98 as of Sunday, according to the ministry of Health.

The first reported case of the virus was detected in Dubai on January 29 in a family of four who came from China.

Since then the UAE has taken several precautionary measures, which include suspending flights to virus-hit countries, closing schools and universities, and banning restaurants and cafes from serving shisha.



