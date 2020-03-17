The United Arab Emirates detected 15 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 113, according to state-run news agency WAM citing the health ministry.

The health ministry said the newly detected cases belong to patients from different nationalities, including one each from Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, the United States, Greece, Russia, Ukraine, Bangladesh and two people each from Britain and Spain.

Also on Tuesday, the Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim has announced on Tuesday its new operating working hours for malls, saying it would operate for eight hours only from noon until 8 pm.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 22:59 - GMT 19:59