Qatar decided to shut down all shops and bank branches in shopping malls, except for food stores and pharmacies, in addition to closing down part of the Industrial Area for 14 days as part of measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision was announced during Qatar’s High Committee for Crisis Management press conference on Tuesday, where it also announced the three new coronavirus cases were deteced, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 442 so far.

The statement from the committee also specified that salons, barber shops, spas at hotels and retail shops would be part of the closure over the next 14 days.

Read more:

Qatar announces three new coronavirus cases, total at 442

Qatar closes mosques, suspends prayers due to coronavirus

Coronavirus: Qatar bans serving food in restaurants, halts public transport

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 March 2020 KSA 01:59 - GMT 22:59