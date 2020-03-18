Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received a phone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday to discuss the latest international efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency reported.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?