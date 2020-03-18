Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday new rules for private sector businesses to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, in an update to the “remote-work” guideline issued on Monday.



The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development instructed private sector establishments to suspend work for 15 days, and instead activate remote work procedures, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



The measures also include reducing the number of employees in offices to essential staff immediately for the smooth conduct of work and the availability of supply chains, while ensuring they abide by the precautionary measures set by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health.



Vital infrastructure sectors such as electricity, water and communications have been exempted.



Health and food services personnel have also been exempted from this rule, the report said.



Those coming into work should have their temperature taken and safe distance should be maintained among them at all times, adhering to necessary precautionary measures set by the Ministry of Health.

ALSO READ:



Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at mosques to stop spread of coronavirus



Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh to hand out free sanitizers

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s health minister urges people to stay home

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia closes malls, bans serving food in restaurants, cafes



Moreover, 14 days of compulsory leave must be granted for pregnant and lactating women, those suffering from respiratory diseases, those with immunodeficiency diseases, cancer patients, and those above 55 years of age.



Private sector establishments that provide utility services to government agencies must coordinate with those bodies before suspending attendance at workplaces.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 March 2020 KSA 04:09 - GMT 01:09