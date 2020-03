Anyone travelling to the UAE from abroad should commit to a home quarantine period of 14 days and follow the instructions of relevant authorities, according to Emirates Agency (WAM ).



Violating home quarantine procedures, leaving their houses, and exposing the lives of others to danger shall be punishable by law, Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney-General said on Wednesday.

Individuals and bodies that violate imposed bans and restrictions by relevant authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, will be punished under the law, the Attorney-General said.



