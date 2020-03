The United Arab Emirates will temporarily suspend issuing all visas on arrival, with the exception of diplomatic passports holders, from March 19, the UAE embassy in London said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The FCO travel advice, a Twitter account dedicated for British nationals living and travelling abroad, published a statement saying that the UAE has suspended visas on arrival as a measure to limit the spread of coronavirus.

#UAE The UAE authorities have introduced a number of measures to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) within the UAE, including suspension of visa on arrival. More: https://t.co/kpmRWDEdNN pic.twitter.com/nO1xcqeh6g — FCO travel advice (@FCOtravel) March 17, 2020

The FCO tweet was retweeted by the British Embassy in the UAE.



The Australian and New Zealand embassies in the UAE also separately said those in the UAE with existing resident visas would not be affected.

With Reuters

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 March 2020 KSA 14:04 - GMT 11:04