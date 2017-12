Russia establishing permanent presence at its Syria bases

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russia has begun establishing a permanent presence at its military bases in Tartus and Hmeimim in Syria, RIA news agency said.



"Last week the Commander-in-Chief approved the structure and the bases in Tartus and in Hmeimim. We have begun forming a permanent presence there," he said,



Last Update: Tuesday, 26 December 2017 KSA 12:38 - GMT 09:38