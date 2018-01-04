Sudan recalls its ambassador from Cairo for consultations

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday recalled Sudan's ambassador to Cairo, Ambassador Abdelmahmood Abdel Halim, to Khartoum for consultation.

Over the past weeks relations between Khartoum and Cairo have soured after a visit by Turkish President Reccep Tayep Erdogan to Khartoum as part of an African tour.

During the visit Erdogan and Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir signed an agreement for Turkey to undertake tourism and commercial projects at the Red Sea island of Suakin off the eastern coast of Sudan, south of Egypt.

Relations have also been marred earlier by disputes over the ownership of the Halayeb Triangle border area, and over the use of the water from the River Nile that passes through their territories.



Sudan has accused Cairo of political meddling and banned imports of Egyptian agricultural products last year.

In response the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that it is considering the appropriate procedures for the recall issued by Sudan for its ambassador to Cairo.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Friday, 5 January 2018 KSA 02:28 - GMT 23:28