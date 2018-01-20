MIDDLE EAST
Syrian army, allies take Idlib air base, says Hezbollah media unit

The Syrian army and allied forces captured Abu al-Duhur airport in Idlib province. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Beirut Saturday, 20 January 2018
The Syrian army and allied forces captured Abu al-Duhur airport in Idlib province from insurgents on Saturday, a Hezbollah military media unit said.

They had pushed into the military air base hours earlier, pressing their offensive in Syria’s largest rebel stronghold, said the media unit run by Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which fights along the Damascus government.

Last Update: Saturday, 20 January 2018 KSA 17:06 - GMT 14:06
