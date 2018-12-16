Iraqi fighter jets launched an air raid in Syria’s Sousa east of the country, killing 16 aides of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, according to the Iraqi interior minister.

A military source revealed that the 16 terrorists were killed during a gathering they were holding in the area.

He added that a second strike targeted another location killing 13 would-be suicide bombers, who were preparing to enter Iraq through the desert bordering Syria to execute terrorist operations targeting the Iraqi capital Baghdad , Karbala, Samarra and Kirkuk.

The source revealed that among those killed were senior ISIS leaders, one of them is Mushtaq Anad Haram al-Mouhamadi, an Iraqi national known as Abu Omar and carries the title war minster responsible for what is classified by ISIS as the “Middle Euphrates State.”

Also killed is al-Baghdadi's deputy Sijad Ali Hussein who is known by the name the Iraqi Abu Saffia, accused of overseeing the implementation of the bombings of the recent massacre in Karrada in Baghdad, and participating in the implementation of a number of terrorist operations in Iraq and Syria.

Four other senior ISIS leaders were also killed including: Abdul Hamid al-Salmani who was in charge of transporting suicide bombers from Syria to Iraq and vice versa, the director of the terrorist organization’s operations room Omar Abdul Salman al-Fahdawi, who was charged with overseeing terrorist operations in Syria, Iraq and abroad, Shaker al-Hardani, known as Shaker Rocket, for overseeing the program of engineering effort to manufacture rockets within ISIS, Abu Saleh al-Obeidi responsible for security matters in the extremist group and Abu Hamza, a Yemeni national in charge of the so-called suicide bombers in Syria.

