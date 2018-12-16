Israel’s army said Sunday it has uncovered another Hezbollah “attack tunnel” leading from Lebanon into north Israel, the fourth since it started a search-and-destroy operation this month.

Israel says the Iranian-backed Shiite militant group has dug the infiltration tunnels for use in a future conflict, and the military has been working to eliminate them.

The latest tunnel crossing into northern Israel was exposed at the weekend, the army said in a statement.

As with the other tunnels, soldiers placed explosives in it to keep out militants from the Lebanese side, it said.

The military refused to give the exact location, stressing the tunnel did not “pose an imminent threat”.

On December 4, the army announced an operation dubbed “Northern Shield” to destroy tunnels it said have been dug under the border by Hezbollah.

Israel fought a devastating war against Hezbollah in 2006 that was halted by a UN-brokered truce.

Hezbollah is the only group in Lebanon not to have disarmed after the country’s 1975-1990 civil war.

“The Lebanese government is held accountable for the attack tunnels dug from Lebanese territory,” the Sunday statement said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the UN peacekeeping force in south Lebanon, UNIFIL, and international community should do more to curb Hezbollah’s “acts of aggression against Israel”.

UNIFIL has verified the existence of two of the tunnels Israel has exposed so far.

Last Update: Sunday, 16 December 2018 KSA 12:51 - GMT 09:51